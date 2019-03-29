Expand your Apple Watch band collection w/ $7 Prime shipped leather options

- Mar. 29th 2019 3:04 pm ET

0

top4cus (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Leather Apple Watch Band in multiple sizes and colors for $6.99 Prime shipped when you use the code QUANBAO5 at checkout. Regularly $14, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. These bands are elegant and perfect for upgrading the look of your Apple Watch. Plus, for the price of one of Apple’s bands, you can buy every color here and still have money left over. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re looking for something different, be sure to swing by our roundup from just $5. There are plenty of options there, from leather to metal and nylon, we’ve likely got something for you.

And if you don’t yet have an Apple Watch, the Series 4 is currently on sale from $384 or less depending on whether you get open box or new condition.

Other Apple Watch bands on sale:

Top4cus Leather Apple Watch Band features:

Design: Overlapping design(both front and back uses same production) makes leather and edge softer and more comfortable, stitching is as same red brown color as band. Stylish, classic, formal.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Apple Watch Deals

Best Apple Watch Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple Watch deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, B&H and more. Apple released its first timepiece back in the Spring of 2015 with three different models to choose from: Apple Watch Sport ($349-$399), Apple Watch ($549-$1,099), and Apple Watch Edition ($10,000-$17,000). It is available in 38 and 42mm varieties in multiple finishes. Apple has a wide selection of Watch bands, including leather, nylon and silicone options. There are also third-party bands available from retailers like Amazon.
top4cus

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide