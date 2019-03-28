Expand your Apple Watch band collection for just $8 Prime shipped w/ these leather options

- Mar. 28th 2019 1:35 pm ET

0

top4cus (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Leather Apple Watch Band in multiple sizes and colors for $7.84 Prime shipped when you use the code FUGUMOSA at checkout. Regularly up to $16, these are some of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and the lowest available. These bands are a great way to upgrade your Watch’s look without breaking the bank. For comparison, Apple charges $149 for its leather bands, which arguably don’t look as elegant as these options. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you want a different look other than leather, check out our roundup from just $5. It has bands made from metal, nylon, and other styles for you to choose from.

Top4cus Leather Apple Watch Band features:

  • Design: Silicone leather band, giving your wrist whole new comfortableness. Lightweight (Feel no pressure on wrist ) but securely hold up your watch.
  • Extra Gift: A clear watch case is attached to better protect the expensive watch; A square black buckle is offered as well to provide you new and classic style with one band, easily remove or install, second image for reference.
  • Match Type: Perfectly match 40MM apple watch series 4, for 38MM apple watch series 1 & 2 & 3, also fit, but both the case and the connector of the band will be possibly a little bit loose, please choose product based on need.
  • Fit Wrist：6.3”-7.9” inch wrist, 10 holes for free adjustment.
  • Service you get: Enjoy 12-Months warranty for free replacement or full refund if have an issue. Get your issue done within 12hs. Thank you for choosing us among numerous options.

