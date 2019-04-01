TUMI, Cole Haan & Ted Baker from $20 in Hautelook’s Men’s Leather Accessories Sale

For three days only, Hautelook’s Men’s Leather Accessories Sale offers up to 65% off TUMI, Cole Haan, Ted Baker and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery.
A standout from this sale is the TUMI Alpha Leather Briefcase is currently marked down to $275 and originally was priced at $395. This briefcase easily holds your 15-inch MacBook and its sleek black exterior is versatile to pair with your entire wardrobe. However, a similar less expensive option is the Robert Graham Powell Leather Briefcase that’s on sale for $160 and originally was priced at $498.
Our top picks for men include:
- TUMI Alpha 2 Leather Briefcase $275 (Orig. $395)
- TUMI Alpha 2 Leather Backpack $345 (Orig. $495)
- Levi’s Passcase Leather Wallet $20 (Orig. $30)
- Cole Haan Pebble Leather Bifold $20 (Orig. $78)
- Cole Haan Leather Duffel $150 (Orig. $498)
- Ted Baker Potts Duffel Bag $250 (Orig. $479)
- Cole Haan Leather Belt $20 (Orig. $78)
- …and even more deals…
