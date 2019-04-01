Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Bundle from $200 shipped ($100 off) + Xbox One X at $180 off

Walmart is offering the Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle for $199.99 shipped. That’s a straight $100 off the going rate at Microsoft and at least $30 under the best Amazon third party sellers. However, you can also grab this bundle with an extra controller for $239.99 shipped. Considering Xbox wireless controllers sell for around $50 or more, you’re getting the console bundle for around $190 or so on this one. This is a great time to grab an extra Xbox One S for the guest room or just as a home media Blu-ray/etc. player. We also have a couple other Xbox console bundle deals down below as well.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More Xbox Console Bundle Deals:
- Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 $370 ($550 value) | eBay
- With an extra Wireless Controller
- Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 $214 (Reg. $300) | eBay
Here are the rest of today’s best game deals and be sure to go check out the Borderlands 3 reveal trailer if you haven’t yet. Here’s how to sign up for the Halo Insider program as well.
Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle:
- Includes: 1TB Xbox One S console, wireless controller, full game download of Minecraft, Minecraft Starter, and Creators Pack, 1,000 Minecoins, 14-day Xbox Live Gold and 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial
- 1,000 MINECOINS: Use them to get maps, skins, textures packs and more from the in-game Marketplace
- STARTER PACK: Greek Mythology Mash-up, Plastic Texture Pack, Skin Pack 1, and Villains Skin Pack