3 months of Xbox Live Gold to extend your sub for just $10.50 (Reg. $25), more

CDKeys is now offering 3 months of Xbox Live Gold for $10.39 with free digital delivery. This subscription normally sells for $25 and is now at the current best price we can find. This is nearly as good a value as our previous 12-month mention at $40. Not only is this is a great way to extend your current subscription or get your feet wet for the first time, but you can also add a maximum of two to your cart. Live Gold brings online multiplayer, deep deals on digital Xbox games and access to the monthly free game library. More details below.

Amazon is also currently offering 3 extra months for free on top of the usual 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for just $30. That’s up to $30 in savings and the current best price we can find, but some buyers are having a hard time getting this one to stick so YMMV. We also still have Xbox One S bundles from $200 shipped ($100 off). And be sure to visit our previous games roundup for some deep deals on Xbox One games.

Xbox Live Gold: