Amazon takes 25% off its own mattress-in-a-box, with deals from $337 (Today only)

- Apr. 2nd 2019 9:15 am ET

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon takes 25% off its Rivet Memory Foam Restorative Sleep Mattresses. Free shipping applies on all orders. Choose from three sizes, all at the best we’ve ever tracked. Sizes available include Full for $336.75 (regularly $449), Queen for $374.25 (down from $499), and King for $468.70 (originally $625). Yes, it can be a bit of a gamble to purchase a mattress over the mail. That’s why Rivet provides a 100-night risk-free trial — with a full refund if you’re not satisfied — as well as a 10-year warranty should anything else happen. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Rivet is an Amazon private label that specializes in affordable furniture and decor. We’ve recently explored some of Amazon’s lesser-known in-house brands such as Presto! and Pinzon, as well as the increasingly-popular Solimo line of groceries and household products.

And speaking of mail-order mattresses, we just reviewed the Nectar King Mattress last week. This comes with a 1-year trial. Yes, that certainly dwarfs the 100-night policy offered by Rivet, but also expect to pay a higher premium for the privilege at Nectar.

Rivet Memory Foam Restorative Sleep Mattress:

  • BOOSTS YOUR ENERGY WHILE YOU SLEEP: Our 3-layer design with patented Celliant technology supercharges your sleep and improves your natural recovery so you can enjoy more all-day energy
  • PROVEN RECOVERY TECHNOLOGY: Our cover fabric features Celliant, a patented mineral blend that improves circulation and increases oxygen delivery to your cells while you sleep. The result: You recover better and wake up with more energy for your day
  • BETTER BACK SUPPORT: Proprietary LURAcor top layer ensures you have all-night support, lifting and aligning your spine to relieve pressure points while you sleep
  • EVEN WEIGHT DISTRIBUTION: Memory foam mid-layer is expertly crafted for even weight distribution so you enjoy deeper sleep with less interruption from your partner’s movement
