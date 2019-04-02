This 100-pack of utility blades is perfect for weekend DIYers at just $8

Lowe’s is offering a 100-pack of Craftsman Carbon Steel Utility Blades for $7.98 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included for MyLowe’s members (free to sign up) or on orders of $45 or more. Regularly $10 for this model, this is 20% off the going rate and is the best available. For comparison, Home Depot charges around $18 and Amazon around $12 for similar packages. If you’re planning on working on projects this spring or summer, having some spare utility blades is a must. They’re very versatile and can be used for a multitude of things, from scoring cardboard to cutting twine. Rated 5/5 stars.

If you don’t yet have a utility knife, this Stanly model is well-rate at Amazon and is under $5 Prime shipped. It is retractable, but it’s a fantastic option when you’re needing a reliable knife on the job site.

Craftsman Carbon Steel Utility Blade features:

  • Heavy duty utility blade for general cutting, trimming, and scraping of a variety of materials
  • Precision-honed edge for consistent and long cutting life
  • Fits most standard utility knives
  • 100 pack

