Save 20% on LIFX Tile and Nanoleaf Aurora HomeKit Lighting Starter Kits from $160 + more

- Apr. 2nd 2019 9:43 am ET

$250 $200
Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the LIFX Tile HomeKit Starter Kit for $199.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Normally selling for $250, today’s price drop saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $12 and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. LIFX’s Tile brings five multicolor lighting panels to your HomeKit setup. They can be reconfigured into various patterns and feature unique lighting designs to add a pop of ambiance to your space. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more about them in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Nanoleaf is also getting in on the HomeKit lighting deals, taking 20% off sitewide when applying code IGOTGOT20 at checkout. Note: this offer does not stack with additional promotions. You’ll be able to bring home the fan-favorite Nanoleaf Light Panels Rhythm Edition Starter Kit for $160 shipped, saving you $40 from the going rate.

For more ways to grow your smart home, don’t forget that Eve’s new Flare Portable HomeKit Light is on sale for the very first time at $90 shipped. And if you’re in the market for smart plugs, you can grab three of TP-Link’s for $34 (Reg. $50+).

LIFX Tile Starter Kit features:

Make your space a luminous work of art with this LIFX lighting kit. Its five LED tiles are dimmable, have a range of 16 million colors and can be controlled individually or as a group for creative flexibility. Use the included command strips to position the pieces of this 34W LIFX lighting kit together or separately.

Offer full lighting control via Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and cloud through the LIFX iOS, Android, and Windows 10 apps. Access your strips from anywhere, anytime via the cloud. No hub required.

