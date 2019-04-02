Score three Alexa-enabled TP-Link Smart Plugs for just $34 shipped (Save 33%)

Newegg is currently offering a three-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug for $33.99 shipped. Normally selling for $17 each at B&H, that’s good for a 33% discount and equates to just over $11 per smart plug. For comparison, Amazon has them on sale for $15 apiece, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3. Alongside working with Alexa, Assistant and more, TP-Link’s smart plug doesn’t require a hub and connects right to your home’s Wi-Fi. Bringing home three plugs is a great way to kick start your voice-controlled setup. As a #1 best-seller, it carries 4.3/5 stars from over 13,500 customers.

TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug features: