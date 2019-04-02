Score three Alexa-enabled TP-Link Smart Plugs for just $34 shipped (Save 33%)

- Apr. 2nd 2019 8:31 am ET

0

Newegg is currently offering a three-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug for $33.99 shipped. Normally selling for $17 each at B&H, that’s good for a 33% discount and equates to just over $11 per smart plug. For comparison, Amazon has them on sale for $15 apiece, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3. Alongside working with Alexa, Assistant and more, TP-Link’s smart plug doesn’t require a hub and connects right to your home’s Wi-Fi. Bringing home three plugs is a great way to kick start your voice-controlled setup. As a #1 best-seller, it carries 4.3/5 stars from over 13,500 customers.

Looking for additional ways to expand your smart home? TP-Link’s Dimmable Soft White Smart LED Light Bulb is a nice buy at $20. And for more ways to tackle your smart home’s lighting, be sure to swing by our guide on choosing the best lighting for your smart home: Philips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf and more.

TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plug features:

  • Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android & iOS)
  • Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience
  • UL certified to switch up to 15A, for flexible control of a wide range of plug-in devices.
  • Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a Scene for controlling many devices with a single

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Newegg

Newegg
TP-Link

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go