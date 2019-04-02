Neiman Marcus Last Call takes an extra up to 50% off popular brands, top picks from $30

The Neiman Marcus Last Call Flash Sale takes an extra 50% off men’s items and an extra 30% off women’s styles with deals on top brands. Prices are as marked. Score free two-day delivery with orders of $99+ code LCSHIP at checkout. A standout for men is the Cole Haan Original Grand Oxford Shoes that are on sale for $85 and originally were priced at $285. These shoes are made from a breathable knit material for comfort while a cushioned insole will support your feet all day. You can also score the Cole Haan Nantucket Loafers for just $45; they were originally priced at $90. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find even more deals going on today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

