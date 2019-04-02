Smartphone Accessories: SoundPEATS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $40, more

- Apr. 2nd 2019 10:26 am ET

SoundPEATS via Amazon offers its True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code MGFUI6JK at checkout. That’s good for a 20% discount, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and a new all-time low at Amazon. Backed by a 2600mAh battery, these earbuds can get up to 55 hours of usage thanks to the charging case. Plus with IPX4 water-resistance, these earbuds are ideal for accompanying you on workouts, runs and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 440 shoppers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • amFilm Glass Screen Protector 2-Pack for iPhone 8: $3 (Reg. $6) | Amazon 
    • w/ code WA2KYKPM
  • amFilm Glass Screen Protector 2-Pack for iPhone 8 Plus: $3 (Reg. $6) | Amazon 
    • w/ code ZLAGRX6K
  • 11-in-1 iPhone Camera Lens Kit: $13 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
    • w/ code 52EXD1NZ

With built-in 2600mAH battery, the charging case can provide up to 18-20 full charge for both of the earbuds. Moreover, it is also a compact and portable designed carrying case providing your earbuds the best protection. SoundPEATS Q32 true wireless earbuds support working with 2 devices separately in mono mode, or use together as a pair in stereo mode. With the wide compatibility, the earbuds with no wire between bring you nothing but convenience and enjoyment sharing.

