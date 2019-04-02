Smartphone Accessories: SoundPEATS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $40, more

SoundPEATS via Amazon offers its True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code MGFUI6JK at checkout. That’s good for a 20% discount, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and a new all-time low at Amazon. Backed by a 2600mAh battery, these earbuds can get up to 55 hours of usage thanks to the charging case. Plus with IPX4 water-resistance, these earbuds are ideal for accompanying you on workouts, runs and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 440 shoppers.

