Sony’s High-Power Bluetooth Speaker touts music-activated lighting: $298 (33% off), more from $100

Amazon offers the Sony GTKXB90 High Power Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $298 shipped. You’ll also find it discounted to or around the same price at Best Buy as well as B&H. Normally selling for $450, it just recently dropped to $350. Today’s deal drops it an additional 15%, saving you a total of over 33%. Headlined by built-in multicolor LED lights that sync to the beat, this speaker packs a surprising punch in terms of bass and overall sound output. With 16 hours of playback on a single charge, the Sony GTKXB90 will surely be the ultimate way to rock out this summer. Over 140 shoppers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $100.

We also spotted the Sony XB40 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Blue for $99.99 shipped at Best Buy. Usually fetching closer to $200, that’s good for a 50% discount, beats our previous mention by $40 and is one of the best prices we’ve seen all-time. The main difference between Sony’s XB40 and the GTKXB90 from above is sound quality. The more high-end model has audio to match, while you’re looking at a more compact speaker with the $100 option. Over 885 shoppers have let a 4.7/5 star rating.

Sony High Power Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Turn up the volume on this Bluetooth-capable Sony portable speaker to create a festive atmosphere. Its EXTRA BASS technology delivers deep, thumping low frequencies, and the rechargeable battery provides 16 hours of continuous use to keep the party going. This Sony portable speaker works with the Fiestable app, so you can add fun DJ and lighting effects.

