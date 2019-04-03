9to5Toys Daily: April 03, 2019

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play or through our dedicated RSS feed.
New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Amazon 1-day TP-Link network sale from $8: smart plugs/light bulbs, routers, extenders, more
- Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro up to $480 off, cellular models included
- Bundle this two-bulb Philips Hue Color Starter Kit with an Echo Dot for $90 shipped ($150 value)
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel!
- Follow us on Twitter!
- Like our Facebook page!
- Download the 9to5Toys app!
- Subscribe to our newsletter!