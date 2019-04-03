Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro up to $480 off, cellular models included

B&H is currently taking up to $480 off various 2017 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The deals start at $599 shipped, with the biggest savings coming on high-end variations. You’ll find both Wi-Fi and cellular models on sale. B&H only charges taxes at the time of purchase for select shoppers. For comparison, Best Buy is still charging full price on most models. Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a Retina display, 12MP camera and four speakers. Up to 10 hours of battery life means you’ll have enough juice to enjoy content all day. Shop the entire sale right here.

Put your savings to work and grab a new case. We recommend this option from JETech that includes smart cover functionality, auto wake/sleep and is available in five different colors.

