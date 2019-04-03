Alphaputt for iOS gets a 50% price drop on the App Store today: $2 (Reg. $4)

Alphaputt for iOS is now on sale for $1.99. The regularly $4 mini putt-like experience is now matching the lowest we have tracked on the App store. In fact, this is only the second time we have ever seen it down this low. You will “putt your way through the alphabet, complete your own wordy courses and challenge your friends.” It features 26 levels, local multiplayer (1-4 players), unique soundscapes/themes and personalized course creation. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Alphaputt is great for killing time, but if you’re looking to actually get some work done, check out this Pixelmator Photo deal. The new app is seeing a 20% price drop ahead of its release on April 9th. Here are the rest of today’s best iOS price drops including Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, Hydropuzzle, Braveland and more.

