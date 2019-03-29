Pick up this WeMo Light Switch and Smart Plug bundle for $39 ($70 value)

Home Depot offers the WeMo Wi-Fi Light Switch and Smart Plug bundle for $38.88 shipped. For comparison, the switch typically sells for $40 alone while the outlet goes for $25. Today’s deal is the lowest we’ve tracked all-time by $1. This is a great way to not only jump start your smart home, but begin to enjoy energy savings from automated schedules. WeMo’s smart plugs are compatible with HomeKit, enabling Siri voice control and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Control lights and appliances with your voice of the app with this Smart Home set. The Smart Home Set bundle uses your existing home Wi-Fi network to provide wireless control of your lights and appliances. No subscription or hub is required. Using the free Wemo app, you can turn your devices and lights on and off and set worry-free schedules from anywhere in the world.