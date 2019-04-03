Skip the salon & get a haircut at home w/ this $22 rechargeable cordless trimmer

- Apr. 3rd 2019 2:04 pm ET

Elehot Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Rechargeable Cordless Hair Trimmer for $21.97 Prime shipped when you use the code J9L8RZFX at checkout. Normally over $30, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. A hair trimmer like this is perfect to avoid stylist fees at a barber. Plus, since it’s rechargeable, you don’t have to worry about fighting with cords when giving a haircut. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

With your savings, be sure to pick up this Hair Salon Nylon Cape with Snap Closure for $8 shipped at Amazon. It’s a #1 best-seller there and will help keep your clients (or kids) hair-free during the trimming process.

Elehot Hair Trimmer features:

  • The blade is made of nano-ceramic which can be easily removed conveniently for cleaning. The blade can be adjustable.
  • 5 degree of length setting – slide the knob and select the length you want (0.8mm/1.1mm/1.4mm/1.7mm/2mm).
  • Equipped with 4 combs attachments：3mm;6mm; 9mm;12mm. With charge base and hair scissor.
  • LCD digital display screen-4 hour to charge full can be used continuously around 3.5 hours.
  • Cordless and multiple ways of use- trim beard, shave stubble and cut hair.

