Harman Kardon’s Allure Bluetooth Speaker lets you take Alexa anywhere: $70 (55% off)

- Apr. 3rd 2019 4:43 pm ET

0

Dell is offering the Harman Kardon Allure Bluetooth Smart Speaker for $69.95 shipped. That’s $84 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon, a $30 savings compared to the steep price drop at Harman direct, and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $40. If you’re a sucker for Alexa like I am, this portable speaker is a no-brainer as it has Amazon’s voice assistant baked right in. Pairing is simple thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, and a 10-hour battery provides enough power to get you through a whole day. With 360-degree audio, everyone will be able to enjoy whatever is on deck. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Considering that the Allure is a portable speaker, you should probably put some of those savings to work and buy this $16 carrying case. It’s a perfect fit that will protector your investment and make it much easier to pack when you traveling.

Harman Kardon Allure Bluetooth Smart Speaker features:

  • Powerful, 360-degree Harman Kardon sound
  • Powered by Amazon alexa voice service
  • 10-Hours of playback
  • Wireless Bluetooth streaming
  • Charging cradle
Harman Kardon Alexa

