When Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 originally came out last year, I called it the “My favorite CoD in years.” While that hasn’t changed, other games, like Apex Legends, have taken hold of my attention as of late. With the new ‘Alcatraz’ map for Blackout, however, my attention just might be shifting back toward Call of Duty.

Nomad Base Station

Call of Duty was king until Apex Legends

I love Call of Duty. I’ve been playing the series since the very first one, and I might have missed one or two games since, but that’s it. When Call of Duty announced it was getting a battle royale, I was stoked. Excited. Holding my breath that it’d be the best battle royale experience yet, and it was. But, when Apex Legends came on the scene, it took over my attention. Offering new power-ups, a new play style, and more, the new gameplay was enough to get me to stop looking at Call of Duty.

Close quarters battle royale is what I’ve wanted

The new Alcatraz map for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout is exactly what I’ve wanted as a permanent play style. Though other games have had similar solutions, nothing has done it quite like Call of Duty. The Alcatraz map brings the familiar battle royale-style gameplay to a close quarters map. Though it’s fun when you land far off in a place of the map that there’s nobody else, nothing is quite like the heat of battle when everyone lands close to each other.

You can already do this in the normal Blackout map or games like Apex Legends, but you’ll always have the person who lands just off the beaten path and picks up a sniper to pick off those who are in hand-to-hand combat. Alcatraz prevents this by making everyone land close to each other, which turns the game into a new vicious free-for-all to who can get the first weapon and take out everyone else.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Alcatraz map update

This update will be available as a free download to PlayStation 4 gamers starting tomorrow, April 2nd. Other platforms will follow in the coming days or weeks. At the start screen of Blackout, you’ll be able to choose which map you’d like to spawn into, giving you an option to enjoy the vast and expansive original option or this new close quarters scrimmage. I’m quite looking forward to downloading the new update and giving Blackout a shot with friends again, how about you? Let us know in the comments below or on social media.