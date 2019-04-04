Today, popular accessory manufacturer iOttie has unveiled its new iTap 2 wireless car mount series. Alongside continuing its reign as arguably the best smartphone mounts on the market today, iOttie is bring Qi charging to the mix on each of today’s new items. Like its well-established line of products, there will be three different iterations of the iTap 2 for your car’s dashboard, air vent and CD slot. With Qi charging hitting the mainstream over the last year on Android and iPhones across the entire lineup, more consumers are interested in charging on-the-go. Head below for a look at the new iOttie iTap 2 lineup.

iOttie iTap 2 Dashboard Mount

If you’re familiar with iOttie’s lineup of dashboard mounts, then the iTap 2 will feel right at home. It sports the brand’s usual reusable suction cup mount system with a lever lock to keep things in place. Plug it in with the included microUSB cable and car charger, and you’ll be ready to charge your device via the built-in Qi coils right away.

Interestingly enough, instead of going with a case, iOttie will be including a protective film system for your device with integrated magnets. This solves the age-old problem of trying to keep your device in place with vertical mounts. Previously we’ve seen bundled cases, stick-ons, and a range of products to solve this issue.

The iOttie iTap 2 Dashboard Mount is available for pre-order today at $54.95.

Air Vent Mount

iOttie applies many of the same design principles to its new iTap 2 Air Vent Mount. It’s largely identical to the dashboard mount both in price and practice. However, it obviously attaches to a vent, something that some consumers have complained about for years. Often warm or cool air coming out of said vents can cause issues for devices, often overheating. It’s something to be aware of, but if you’re already sacrificing a vent for this mount then chances are you don’t mind.

The iOttie iTap 2 Air Vent Mount is available for pre-order today at $54.95.

CD Slot Mount

Interestingly enough, we recently shared an iOttie CD slot mount deal and I was somewhat surprised by the replies on twitter. Many users noted that CD slots aren’t a necessity in vehicles anymore. While it’s true — my car doesn’t haven’t one — there are still plenty of vehicles out there on the road where an unused CD slot mount can be turned into something more useful. Personally, I find that far more practical than the air vent mount. It will of course offer the same Qi charging like the rest of today’s new products.

The iOttie iTap 2 CD Slot Mount is available for pre-order today at $54.95.

You can save an extra 15% off all products at iOttie currently when promo code iOttie15 is applied during checkout.