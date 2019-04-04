Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice USB-C 45W Charging Bundle $11 shipped, more

Monoprice is currently offering its Obsidian USB 45W PD Wall Charger bundled with two 3-ft. Braided USB Type C Cables for $11 shipped. In order to take advantage of the savings, you’ll need to add the charger as well as two of the cables to your cart, and then apply codes OB1 and CB1. That will knock $14.50 off the going rate and drop the price to the lowest we’ve seen. This bundle is a great way to arm yourself with a USB-C charger, whether you’re in need of a reliable on-the-go option or want to deck out your nightstand’s charging setup. The wall charger sports both USB-C and USB-A ports and can supply up to 45W of combined power. Both charging accessories are highly-rated.
The Monoprice Obsidian Series USB Type-C Wall Charger packs 45 watts of charging power into a compact form factor. Now you can charge or power even the most power hungry USB-C™ equipped smartphones, tablets, and computers in less time and giving you more time to use them. The compact form factor makes it ideal for use on the road, as well as at home and at the office.