Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice USB-C 45W Charging Bundle $11 shipped, more

Monoprice is currently offering its Obsidian USB 45W PD Wall Charger bundled with two 3-ft. Braided USB Type C Cables for $11 shipped. In order to take advantage of the savings, you’ll need to add the charger as well as two of the cables to your cart, and then apply codes OB1 and CB1. That will knock $14.50 off the going rate and drop the price to the lowest we’ve seen. This bundle is a great way to arm yourself with a USB-C charger, whether you’re in need of a reliable on-the-go option or want to deck out your nightstand’s charging setup. The wall charger sports both USB-C and USB-A ports and can supply up to 45W of combined power. Both charging accessories are highly-rated.

