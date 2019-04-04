PUMA cuts an extra 30% off select spring styles with deals from just $7 shipped

During the PUMA New Season New Faves Sale, receive an extra 30% off select spring styles with code APRIL30 at checkout. Plus, get free shipping on all orders.
For men, the Essential V-Neck T-Shirt is on sale for $10, which is down from its original rate of $25. This T-shirt is a versatile piece to wear with shorts to the gym, with jeans on causal outings and more. It’s available in a wide variety of color options and would look great paired with the Electron Street End Mesh Sneakers that are also on sale for $35. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- ESS + Striped J Polo Shirt $17 (Orig. $35)
- Essential V-Neck Tee $10 (Orig. $25)
- Tech Boxer Briefs $17 (Orig. $28)
- Evostripe Move Pants $28 (Orig. $55)
- Electron Street Eng Mesh Sneaker $35 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Carson 2 X Knit Running Shoes $31 (Orig. $60)
- Radiate XT Training Shoes $35 (Orig. $60)
- Athletics Logo Leggings $18 (Orig. $35)
- Superlite No Show Socks $7 (Orig. $15)
- Prowl Alt Metallic Shoes $31 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
