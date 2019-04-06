Happy Caturday! This 3-tier cat toy is 40% off at Amazon, now $8 Prime shipped

JBD Brands (99% positive lifetime) via Amazon has the Purrfect Feline Titan’s Tower Cat Toy in Purple for $7.92 Prime shipped after coupon code P9DMSMIT is applied at checkout. Regularly $13, that’s roughly 40% off and the best price we’ve tracked. Designed for multiple cats to enjoy at a time, the Titan’s Tower features three tiers, each with a ball zooming around. A safety bar is also in place to prevent cats’ heads from getting stuck between the tracks. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 600 cat owners.

Save a little extra cash when you opt for this Cat Toy Variety 20-Pack at $6. It includes balls, mice, feathers, and even a couple of cushions filled with catnip.

