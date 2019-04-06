Happy Caturday! This 3-tier cat toy is 40% off at Amazon, now $8 Prime shipped

- Apr. 6th 2019 9:57 am ET

0

JBD Brands (99% positive lifetime) via Amazon has the Purrfect Feline Titan’s Tower Cat Toy in Purple for $7.92 Prime shipped after coupon code P9DMSMIT is applied at checkout. Regularly $13, that’s roughly 40% off and the best price we’ve tracked. Designed for multiple cats to enjoy at a time, the Titan’s Tower features three tiers, each with a ball zooming around. A safety bar is also in place to prevent cats’ heads from getting stuck between the tracks. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 600 cat owners.

Save a little extra cash when you opt for this Cat Toy Variety 20-Pack at $6. It includes balls, mice, feathers, and even a couple of cushions filled with catnip.

Purrfect Feline Titan’s Tower Cat Toy:

  • IMPROVED DESIGN: Bar across top prevents your cat’s head from getting stuck, anti-slip grips ensure cat toy doesn’t slip
  • MULTI-LEVEL TRACKS: Keeps your Cat Entertained and Playing. Suitable for One or More Cats
  • ACTIVE LIFESTYLE: Keep your Cat Happy. Search “Purrfect Feline” for other Great Products!
  • SAFE: rest assure both the tower and balls are completely non-toxic and made from eco-friendly materials

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
pets

About the Author