BenQ is one of the more well-known names in the home cinema space with its large lineup of projectors for film enthusiasts. Today the company is expanding its offerings with a new midrange projector. The BenQ CinePrime HT5550 Projector enters with 4K UHD image quality, HDR Pro support, DCI-P3 CinematicColor technologies and more. Head below for a full rundown on the company’s new projector.

The latest entry in BenQ’s wide lineup of projectors is the CinePrime HT5550. Made with film buffs in mind, the project comes packed with a litany of offerings to appease those hoping to create the silver-screen experience at home.

BenQ CinePrime HT5550 Projector specs

One of the headlining features is 100% DCI-P3 CinematicColor coverage. While most projectors tout a 10-bit color output, the CinePrime HT5550 boasts full coverage of the color spectrum. Effectively, that means the picture quality will be as true to life as can be color-wise.

Top-notch color accuracy is the paired with a stellar image quality to match. Outputting a 3840×2160 resolution, BenQ has fitted the projector with True 4K UHD capabilities alongside HDR Pro specs. BenQ claims all of this adds up to picture quality that is top of the line for its CinePrime HT5550 Projector’s price point.

Another selling point of the CinePrime HT5550 Projector that BenQ notes is its versatility. The projector is said to be a great fit for any type of home theater layout, thanks to features like 1.6x big zoom as well as 2D horizontal and vertical lens shift. The projector also features plenty of I/O as well. You’ll find two HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, USB 3.0 and even more making the cut.

BenQ CinePrime HT5550 Projector pricing and availability:

Starting on April 16th, the new CinePrime HT5550 Projector will be available from BenQ as well as other authorized sellers. It launches at $2,499; a fitting premium price tag to match its high-end list of features.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The new CinePrime HT5550 Projector enters with some extremely impressive specs. Even though BenQ notes it as a midrange entry, those who aren’t home theater enthusiasts will have a hard time seeing past the massive $2,500 price tag. In line with the company’s other offerings, the new model does fit in between some of the more entry-level and high-end projectors.

Compared to other models of projector on the market, BenQ’s latest is definitely a competitive offering. Many will find the full-coverage DCI-P3 Color Gamut to be a huge selling point, something that isn’t exactly common among projectors at this price point.

