GAP’s Cyber Deals are back for spring with 45% off sitewide & prices from just $11

The GAP Spring Cyber Event takes 45% off everything with code CYBER at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The most notable deal for men is the Vintage Wash V-Neck T-Shirt that’s on sale for just $11. For comparison, it was originally priced at $20. This shirt is versatile to wear with the 12-inch Chino Shorts in Linen-Cotton or the Wearlight Straight Jeans with GapFlex. Both bottoms are priced at under $40 and can also be worn with an abundance of options. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from GAP.
Our top picks for men include:
- Wearlight Straight Jeans with GapFlex $38 (Orig. $70)
- 12-inch Chino Shorts in Linen-Cotton $27 (Orig. $50)
- Breathable Pique Polo Shirt $22 (Orig. $40)
- Vintage Wash V-Neck T-Shirt $11 (Orig. $20)
- Boot Cut Jeans $33 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Drawstring Joggers in Linen $33 (Orig. $60)
- Flutter-Sleeve Romper $33 (Orig. $60)
- Roll-Sleeve Stripe Tie-Belt Shirt Dress $38 (Orig. $70)
- High Rise True Skinny Jeans $38 (Orig. $70)
- Mid-Rise 5-Inch Denim Shorts $27 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Sperry's Spring to It Sale cuts an extra 20% off already-reduced styles from $35 shipped https://t.co/IGkWnf7pb3 by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/HjUE7ptLUw
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) April 8, 2019
