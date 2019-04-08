Snag TCL’s 65-inch 4K Roku TV for $600 shipped (Reg. up to $750), more from $100

Amazon is offering the TCL 65-inch 4K Roku TV (65S517) for $599.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s up to $150 off retailers like Jet and beats the previous Amazon low by $10. With a massive 65-inch panel, this TV will bring a serious upgrade to most home theaters. With support for Dolby Vision HDR, you’ll be able to see colors more vividly than ever before. Inputs include 3x HDMI, USB, Ethernet and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below to find more TVs on sale.

Place your new TV on the wall with Amazon’s solution for $50. This heavy-duty offering can hold a TV that weighs up to 130 pounds and in the range of 32 to 80-inches in size. It articulates up to 19.9 inches from the wall and can be tilted 15 degrees, allowing you to position your television perfectly.

TCL 65-inch 4K Roku TV (65S517) features:

Smart Functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels featuring more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV

Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture

Edge LED backlighting with dynamic contrast control produces Deep blacks and excellent picture quality. Display colors is 1.07 billion. Panel resolution is 3840 x 2160

Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical audio Out, Ethernet

