The J.A. Henckels 4-Inch Paring Knife w/ lifetime warranty is now 25% off: $17.50 Prime shipped

- Apr. 9th 2019 12:25 pm ET

Amazon is offering the J.A. Henckels International 4-Inch Paring/Utility Knife for $17.49. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $23 at Home Depot and even more at Bed Bath & Beyond, this is a new Amazon low. Today’s deal is 25% off and the best price we can find. Made in Spain, this knife features high-quality German stainless steel, an ergonomic triple-rivet handle and a lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 360 Amazon customers. More details below.

J.A. Henckels knives are well-known as some of the best options out there, but you’ll pay for it. This KitchenAid Classic Forged paring knife goes for just $10 and you can get an 8-Piece AmazonBasics Premium Steak Knife Set for $14 Prime shipped. These John Boos cutting board deals are worth a look while you’re upgrading your kitchen.

J.A. Henckels 4-Inch Paring/Utility Knife:

  • Made in Spain
  • Fabricated from high-quality German stainless steel
  • Fully forged construction offers durability and a seamless transition from blade to handle
  • Professional, satin-finished blade boasts precision cutting and is finely honed for long-lasting sharpness
  • Ergonomic, traditional triple-rivet handle gives balance and comfort

