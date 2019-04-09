John Boos Maple Cutting Boards hit Amazon low, now starting from $70 (More than 20% off)

Amazon is offering the John Boos Maple Wood Edge Grain Reversible Cutting Board with Juice Groove for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is a straight $20 discount, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. This sustainably-sourced maple cutting board is made in the USA and measures 20 x 15 x 1.5-inches. It’s reversible with a juice groove on one side and includes a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 80% of the Amazon customers. More details and deals below.

We also spotted the 24 by 18-inch model at $89.99 shipped. Regularly $115, it is also at the lowest direct price we have tracked on Amazon. While you can more than likely do without it, it is recommended that you use John Boos Mystery Oil and Cream to keep your new board in good shape for years to come. The Mystery Oil is currently on sale for $8, down from the usual $10.

You’re certainly paying for the brand name here, but you can grab a cutting board for a whole lot less. The HHXRISE Large Organic Bamboo Cutting Board goes for $20 Prime shipped or consider the 4-piece set of Bambusi Bamboo Cutting Boards for $28 shipped.

John Boos Maple Wood Edge Cutting Board:

Made in the USA: Each John Boos Butcher Block and Cutting Board is proudly made in Effingham, Illinois by skilled craftspeople using time honored techniques since 1887

Cutting board is made from sustainably sourced, hand-selected solid Northern Hard Rock Maple Wood- widely recognized as one of finest, most durable food preparation surfaces in the world

