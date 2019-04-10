Minimalist “HOOK” iOS puzzler goes FREE for the first time in years (Reg. $1)

Steeped in calming audio and music, “HOOK” is described as more of a “game-like experience than a challenge”. It has no menus or achievements, it’s “just you and a puzzle.” The regularly $1 game carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,100 gamers and very rarely goes on sale. It has sat at $1 since February 2017 and is now FREE for the first time in years. Featuring no IAPs, if you’re into minimalist mobile puzzle experiences, you’ll want to add this one to your iOS game library while the price is right. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

It might not be as hands-on as something like those awesome wooden brain teaser puzzles, but considering the price here and solid reviews, HOOK is definitely worth a shot. However, if you’re looking for something a little more involved and colorful, we also have Tiny Defense 2 on iOS for FREE (Reg. $3) as well.

iOS Universal: “HOOK”: FREE (Reg. $1)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Baldur’s Gate, Remote Control for Mac, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Rayman Legends Definitive $20, Overcooked $5.50, more

“HOOK” :

“Hook” is a relaxing, minimal, puzzle game. It is more of a game-like experience than a challenge. No menus, no achievements, just you and a puzzle. Player is surrounded by calming sounds and music. Playing “HOOK” is a meditative and calming experience, rarely found in mobile gaming.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!