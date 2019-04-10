Take control of the Minirobot forces in Tiny Defense 2 for iOS, now FREE (Reg. $3)

Tiny Defense 2 for iOS is now FREE. The highly-rated tower defense game is regularly $3 and is now available for nothing for the first time since May of 2018. We only usually get a few days when this one goes on sale, so grab it while you can. You have to take control of the Minirobot forces in order to “defend the planet against hordes of brutal Machines!” Features include over 40 Minirobots and 36 enemies spread across various locations including Robopolis, Factory, Power Plant, Naval Base, and Volcano. Rated 4+ stars from over 750 gamers all-time. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

In case you missed it late yesterday, Dig Deep! for iOS went FREEfor the first time (Reg. $2). We also still have Doom & Destiny Advanced at $1 (Reg. $3) plus many more in today’s roundup including Baldur’s Gate and Remote Control for Mac, among others.

iOS Universal: Tiny Defense 2: FREE (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Baldur’s Gate, Remote Control for Mac, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Rayman Legends Definitive $20, Overcooked $5.50, more

Tiny Defense 2:

Tiny Defense 2 is a whole new level of the cutting-edge and charming gameplay in the sequel to the original title that hit millions of people. Now it’s back with newly enhanced gameplay, cartoon-style graphics, and tons of new content. Take command of the Minirobot forces and defend the planet against hordes of brutal Machines!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!