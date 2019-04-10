Grab a $50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card for $45 w/ free digital delivery + more at up to 20% off

Newegg is now offering $50 Nintendo eShop Gift Cards for $45 with free digital delivery. Simply apply coupon code EMCTYUT26 at checkout to redeem the special price. That’s up to 10% off your next digital Nintendo purchase. And considering how often we see deep deals on amazing games via the eShop, this card almost certainly comes in handy sooner than not. It is also a great gift for any Nintendo Switch fan you might have on your list. Head below for more details.

Time is running out to grab yourself a free year of Nintendo Switch Online using your Prime membership, and you certainly don’t want to let this deal pass you by. We also have Nintendo Switch console bundles at about $70 off right now along with deep deals on the eShop to put your new discounted credit to use. Hit up this morning’s games roundup for even more options.

The perfect gift for anyone who loves to play—including you

Choose from over 1,000 new, classic and indie games

Delivered directly to your Nintendo Switch, Wii U™ or Nintendo 3DS™ family of systems.