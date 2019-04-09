Nintendo Switch bundle w/ game of your choice, backpack & collector’s pins: $330 ($400 value)

Walmart is now offering Nintendo Switch with a game of your choice, an Ematic Switch backpack and a set of collectible Mario pins for $329.99 shipped. Switch is regularly $300, each of the available games are about $60 each, the backpack goes for $34 and this is a $5 pin set. That means you’re saving nearly $70 or so with today’s bundle offer. Considering the game choices here (Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, more), this is one of the better bundle offers we have seen. It’s also a great price and the perfect opportunity to grab yourself a Switch. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Grab yourself a $20 PowerA Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock to keep your new controllers charged. We also have digital Switch games from $6 as well as some amazing first party games from around $40.

And remember, you still have a chance to win a customized retro-inspired Nintendo console ($599 value) right here from 9to5Toys.

Nintendo Switch Consoles:

At home, Nintendo Switch rests in the dock that connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room. Lift Nintendo Switch from the dock and instantly transition to handheld mode for on-the-go gaming. Flip the stand to share the screen, then share your Joy-Con controller for instant multiplayer fun.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!