Digital Switch games from $6: Enter the Gungeon, Monster Boy, Sonic AGES/Forces, many more

We are starting the week off with some solid digital eShop deals. But do yourself a favor and go win a free custom-painted Nintendo Switch console bundle first. Today we are seeing indie titles as well as Sonic games from $6 or so. These sales are a great way to score some amazing games to play in between major releases and this promo is no exception. This morning’s games roundup is filled with first-party Switch game deals, but be sure to head below for our top picks from the eShop sale today.

Top Picks from the Sale:

PowerA’s Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch is down at $40 (20% off) and Nintendo’s Switch Joy-Con AA Battery Pack is still down at $10. But be sure to go grab a free year of Nintendo Switch Online with your Amazon Prime membership.

Enter the Gungeon:

Enter the Gungeon is a bullet hell dungeon crawler following a band of misfits seeking to shoot, loot, dodge roll and table-flip their way to personal absolution by reaching the legendary Gungeon’s ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past. Select a hero [or team up in co-op] and battle your way to the bottom of the Gungeon by surviving a challenging and evolving series of floors filled with the dangerously adorable Gundead and fearsome Gungeon bosses armed to the teeth. Gather precious loot, discover hidden secrets, and chat with opportunistic merchants and shopkeepers to purchase powerful items to gain an edge.

