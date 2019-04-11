Arlo’s Baby Monitor packs HomeKit support, 1080p image quality and more at $170 (Save $30)

Apr. 11th 2019

Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Baby Monitor HomeKit Camera for $169.99 shipped. Normally selling for $200, that saves you $30, beats the sale price at Best Buy by $20 and is the best we’ve seen in a couple of months. For comparison, we last saw it on sale back in October for $10 less at the Amazon all-time low. Headlined by HomeKit support, Arlo’s Baby Camera brings video surveillance to your Siri-controlled smart home. It offers an infrared sensor, an HD camera and a two-way talk system that allows you to keep an eye on your little one. It can also be used like a normal security camera as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of customers and you can get a more hands-on look in our review.

If you’re looking to save a bit more, then consider Logitech’s Circle 2 Indoor/Outdoor Wired Home Security Camera at $154. If you’re not likely to expand your home’s camera coverage in the future, then this is the way to go to save some extra cash. 

For full home coverage of a security system, we’re noting solid deals on Ring’s Alarm Five-Piece Home Security System comes with an Echo Dot at $150 ($250 value) as well as abode’s Essentials Security Starter Kit at an Amazon low of $199 ($80 off).

And don’t forget to swing by Home Depot’s 1-day Ring sale, which includes deals on smart doorbell cams, floodlights and more.

Arlo Baby Monitor HomeKit Camera features:

Monitor and soothe your baby with this multifunctional Arlo Baby camera. Equipped with an infrared sensor, an HD camera and a two-way talk system, this unit lets you view and communicate with your tot, day or night. This Arlo Baby camera’s built-in smart music player emits lullabies or white noise, helping your toddler fall asleep easily.

