Ring’s Alarm Five-Piece Home Security System comes with an Echo Dot at $150 ($250 value)

- Apr. 10th 2019 12:42 pm ET

Best Buy is currently offering its MyRewards Members the Ring Alarm Five-Piece Home Security System bundled with an Echo Dot for $149.99 shipped. In order to take advantage of the discount, you’ll need to first activate the offer on this landing page. Then on the product listing, click Apply Offer. That takes $49 off the going rate at Amazon and matches our previous mention. The added value of the Echo Dot brings today’s total savings up to nearly $100. Ring’s five-piece Alarm system is a fantastic way to bolster your home’s security with a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad and range extender. It works with Alexa, and not to mention the rest of Ring’s ecosystem like the Video Doorbell. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Use your savings from today’s sale to expand the Ring Alarm’s functionality with an additional motion sensor for $30 or two contact sensors for $40.  If you’re looking for home security system known for its versatility, consider abode’s Essentials Security Starter Kit, which is on sale for $199 ($80 off).

And for more ways to improve your smart home’s security, check out our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices.

Ring Alarm Five-Piece Home Security System features:

When armed, the Ring Alarm Security Kit sends notifications to your phone and tablet whenever doors or windows open and when motion is detected at home. It lets you control your entire home security system with one simple app, and it’s fully customizable to fit any house or apartment. It also has a Panic Mode feature, which allows you to dispatch emergency services right from your Keypad. With optional 24/7 professional monitoring for only $10 a month, whole-home security has never been this affordable.

