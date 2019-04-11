Amazon is continuing to expand its grocery aspirations following last week’s notable 20% price reduction on hundreds of items at Whole Foods. Now the online giant is set to expand grocery delivery into a number of new mid-range markets. Amazon also appears primed to be making a major change to its Go grocery store locations as it prepares to accept cash for the first time. While Amazon continues to dabble in a wide range of areas, its focus on groceries is certainly important as it looks to cash in on its Whole Foods investment. Head below for more details on upcoming changes to Amazon Go locations and where grocery delivery is now available.

Amazon Go to accept cash for the first time, report says

Ever since Amazon Go was launched two years back, the autonomous grocery stores have been slowly expanding in the United States. One point of friction has been that Amazon’s inability to accept cash has ruled out a subsection of potential shoppers, particularly those without access to credit cards. This week’s report from CNBC points to a quote from Steve Kessel, who runs Amazon’s physical stores, as saying that “additional payment mechanisms” are on the way.

While the report doesn’t offer specifics into a time frame, this move to accept cash is certain to soften the backlash towards Amazon Go locations. A long list of cities in the United States are beginning to enact laws that require stores to accept cash, something that Amazon was sure to come up against in the long-term. Overall, this is a benefit to all. It will be interesting to see how Amazon ultimately handles the cash situation in an autonomous store. Look for more details on this change to emerge in the second half of 2019.

Amazon expands Whole Foods grocery delivery to nine new cities

As it does every few months, Amazon is this week expanding Whole Foods grocery delivery into new markets. That includes Asheville, Charlottesville, Columbia, Lexington, Little Rock, Manchester, Mobile, Naples and Savannah this time around. Amazon’s grocery delivery service is now available in 75 United States metro areas with plans for continued expansion in 2019.

“Prime Now delivery and pickup continues to be a hit with our customers and we’re excited to introduce the service to even more Prime members across the country,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods MarketExecutive Vice President of Operations. “It’s just another way we’re making it even easier for more customers to enjoy Whole Foods Market’s healthy and organic food.”

Daily pickup and delivery from Whole Foods Market is available starting at 8 a.m. each day through 10 p.m. Interested in learning more about Whole Foods grocery delivery in your area? Head over to this landing page for additional details.

