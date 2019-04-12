Dog & cat lovers should check out the Winix Pet True HEPA Air Purifier at $200 (Reg. up to $250)

Today only, Woot offers the Winix HR900 Ultimate Pet True HEPA Air Purifier for $199.99. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. Amazon sells it for $238, while Home Depot charges $250. This is the best price we could find. It features 5-stage filtration and a washable pre-filter so you don’t have to keep putting out cash for new ones. If you have pets in your home, this is sure to help eliminate any hair, dander, and odors, resulting in cleaner air for all. Reviews are light on this particular model, but Winix is generally a well-rated brand.

Another way you can decrease the amount of hair and dander in your home is to groom your pet regularly. Consider picking up this SleekEZ Original Deshedding Grooming Tool from $18. Choose from a 5-inch or 10-inch brush. You can also use this tool to help remove fur from your furniture or blankets.

Winix HR900 Ultimate Pet True HEPA Filter:

True HEPA filtration captures 99.97% of airborne pollutants, pet dander and allergens as small as 0. 3 microns

Washable Advanced Odor Control (AOCTM) Carbon Filter captures pet odors as well as smoke, kitchen and other household odors. Also extends the life of the True HEPA filter.

Washable pre-filter extends the life of your filter by capturing pet hair and larger airborne particles

Plasma wave technology Safely breaks apart odors, allergens, chemical vapors, and other pollutants at the molecular level

