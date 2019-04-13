Get your caffeine fix w/ the Cuisinart Premier 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $35 (Reg. up to $60)

Today only, as one of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Cuisinart Premier Series 12-Cup Coffee Maker in Black for $34.99. Pad your order ever-so-slightly to $35 for free shipping, or opt for in-store pickup. Walmart charges $47, while Macy’s has it for $60 via in-cart discount. This is the best deal we could find for this model. Features include a 24-hour programmable design and a “pause brew” function so you can sneak in a cup before it’s finished brewing. Reviews are light but favorable at 4.4/5 stars.

Save some cash on a smaller yet more eco-friendly alternative in the Bodum Brazil French Press 12-ounce Coffee Maker for $15. It makes up to three cups at a time and doesn’t require any paper filters or capsules. (You’ll also save on electricity because this model is completely manual.)

Cuisinart Premier Series 12-Cup Coffee Maker:

Easily prepare coffee with this Cuisinart Premier Series DCC-500 coffee maker that makes up to 12 cups and features a 24-hour programmable design to facilitate the brewing process. Brew Pause lets you enjoy a cup before the cycle is complete.

