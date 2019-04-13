Experience multi-room audio w/ three Echo Dots for the killer price of $70 shipped ($150 value)

Amazon is offering the 3-pack of Echo Dots for $69.97 shipped. Note: simply add three devices to your cart and the discount will be reflected at checkout. This deal is $80 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. If you’ve seen at least one of my Echo Dot Diary posts, you have a general idea of how much I love Alexa. With fifteen Echo Dots in my home, this deal is so good that I’m tempted to grab a few more as gifts or for even better multi-room audio coverage. Each day these devices help me turn lights on and off, change the temperature, toggle power on my projector, change inputs, volume, and channels on my TVs, and much more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put some of those savings to work when you buy Anker’s Roav VIVA for $36. Truth be told, I just ordered one of these and am super excited to have a consistent Alexa experience when driving. The Roav VIVA app serves as a middleman that gets Alexa from A to B on your iPhone or Android device, allowing her to carry out typical tasks, ask for directions, and much more.

Echo Dot features:

Bigger, better sound – Pair with a second Echo Dot (3rd gen) for rich, stereo sound. Fill your home with music with compatible Echo devices in different rooms.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

