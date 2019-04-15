Tommy Hilfiger’s Friends & Family Sale refreshes your spring attire with 40% off orders of $150+

Tommy Hilfiger’s Friends & Family Sale offers 40% off orders of $150 or more. Just use promo code FRIENDS at checkout. Even better, it’s offering up to 60% off all sale items. Orders over $100 receive free delivery. A standout is the men’s Short Sleeve Gingham Shirt that’s on sale for $55. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $70. It’s great for spring weather and it can be worn with shorts, jeans or khakis alike. It’s also a perfect option for an Easter get together.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Everyday Dress will be a go-to in your wardrobe. You can style it with sandals, wedges, heels and more. Plus, its navy color is polished and it’s on sale for $70, which is $100 off the original rate.

Our top picks for women include:

