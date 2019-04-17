Bring home an extra Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller from Amazon, now $37 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is offering the Xbox Wireless Controller in White for $36.94. You’ll also find the Black model down at $37.54. Regularly $60, Microsoft has them marked down to $50 in its ongoing Spring Sale and today’s deal is the best price around. It is about $1 above our previous eBay mention, for comparison. This is a perfect time to grab yourself a current-generation Xbox gamepad for the spare room or couch co-op setup. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
While Walmart is also offering some notable deals on other colors of Microsoft’s Xbox gamepads, you can save even more with the AmazonBasics Xbox One Wired Controller at just $25 Prime shipped.
We also still have 6 months of Xbox Live Gold for $21 with free digital delivery (Reg. $35+) as well as sub-$200 Xbox One S deals.
Xbox Wireless Controller:
- Compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10.
- Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets
- Stay on target with textured grip
- Get up to twice the wireless range compared to previous Xbox One Controllers (tested using the Xbox One S Console)
- Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox Wireless Controller
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!