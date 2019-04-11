Microsoft Spring Sale now live w/ up to 75% off over 450 digital Xbox games + more

Just after GameStop launched its big Spring Sale, Microsoft has now kicked off a massive promotion of its own. The Microsoft Spring Sale has over 450 Xbox titles at up to 65% off with an additional 10% off for Live Gold members. This morning we saw the 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for $1 go live and now it’s time for the digital games to be discounted. We are seeing titles like the Mega Man and SEGA Collections, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Dark Souls and Far Cry New Dawn in the sale, as well other games to fill up your back catalog. Head below for our top picks and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

***Note: While mostly great prices anyways, the listings below reflect the Xbox Live Gold member pricing.

And remember, if you’re looking to upgrade to Xbox One X we still have the Microsoft’s Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Bundle at up to $165 off.As part of the Spring Sale, Microsoft is also offering some notable price drops and game add-ons with console bundles right now.

Microsoft Spring Sale:

There are over 450 deals on popular Xbox digital games and add-ons, and if you are an Xbox Live Gold member then you save up to an additional 10% on games. Save on popular titles like Call of Duty: WWII, FIFA 18, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Cuphead, and Forza Motorsport 7. Discover savings on an array of Xbox One X Enhanced games, Backward Compatible titles, and Xbox Play Anywhere games! Offers on select Xbox digital games and add-ons available now through April 9.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!