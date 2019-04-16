Add 6 months to your Xbox Live Gold sub for $21 w/ free digital delivery (Reg. $35+)

- Apr. 16th 2019 8:25 am ET

Newegg is now offering 6 months of Xbox Live Gold for $20.99 with free digital delivery. Simply add this 3-month card to your cart and Newegg will automatically toss another 3 months in. Then use code EMCTYUB29 at checkout. Three months of Xbox Live Gold regularly sells for $25 on its own and 6 months will run you $35 at Amazon. While we have seen 12-month options for $40, the value of today’s deal puts you within $2 of that price. As always, Live Gold brings online multiplayer, big time digital game deals and access to the free game library every month. You must redeem the codes by June 30th, 2019. More details below.

You might want to consider picking up an extra Microsoft controller with your Live Gold renewal today. We still have them down at $36 alongside Xbox One X at $330.

Xbox Live Gold:

  • Join the best community of gamers on the fastest, most reliable multiplayer network
  • Get maximum performance, speed, and reliability with dedicated servers
  • Experience the best in competitive and cooperative gaming across Xbox One and Windows 10
  • Get free games to play every month, worth up to $700 a year
  • Save up to 50-75% on games in the Xbox Store

Microsoft

