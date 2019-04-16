Check out this sub-$200 Xbox One S deal: NBA 2K19 w/ Apex Legends Pack $196 (Reg. $290)

We still have a solid deal on Xbox One X right here, but today we are looking at a sub-$200 Xbox One S bundle offer. Trusted games dealer AntOnline is now offering the Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle with the Apex Legends Founder’s Pack for $195.99 shipped. This bundle is regularly $250, but fetches closer to $220 at Walmart and Amazon. The Founder’s Pack sells for $40 on its own. While Microsoft is offering Gears of War 4 and the Apex Legends goodies with Xbox One S right now, it will run you $250 by comparison. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. More details below.
As we mentioned above, we also still have Xbox One X bundles at up to $210 off. But either way, you might want to grab the AmazonBasics Dual Controller Charging Station at $24 Prime shipped and 6 months of Xbox Live Gold for $21 (Reg. $35+).
The Xbox One S All Digital is slated for a May release according to reports. You can get all the details on that right here.
Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle:
- Bundle includes: Xbox One S (1TB), wireless controller, full-game download of NBA 2K19, 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial, 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial
- Celebrate 20 years of redefining sports gaming with the #1-rated NBA video game simulation series
- Take on the best NBA 2K19 players in the world on Xbox Live, the fastest, most reliable gaming network
- Enjoy instant access to over 100 games out of the box with the included one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass
- Watch 4K Blu-ray movies; stream 4K video on Netflix, and YouTube, among others; and listen to music with Spotify
