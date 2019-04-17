Enhance your Nintendo Switch setup w/ the Labo Variety Kit for $40 (Reg. up to $70)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit for $39.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy direct. Regularly $70, this set is currently selling for around $51 at Amazon and Target, is slightly below our previous mention and is now at the best price we can find. Nintendo’s Toy-Con sets are designed to bring your Switch games to life. This set has two Toy-Con RC Cars, a Toy-Con Fishing Rod, a Toy-Con House, a Toy-Con Motorbike, and a Toy-Con Piano as well as Mario Kart 8 support. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds, be sure to swing by our hands-on review for even more details.

While we are talking Toy-Con, here’s everything you need to know about Labo VR support for Mario Odyssey and Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This is our hands-on review of the new Nintendo Labo VR Kit. But consider grabbing the $10 Nintendo Labo Customization Set to complete your setup.

Make, Play, and Discover with Nintendo Labo! Simply have fun making DIY cardboard creations called Toy-Con, bring them to life with the technology of the Nintendo Switch system (required; sold separately) to play games, and discover the magic behind how Toy-Con works. Express your creativity by customizing Toy-Con projects with these stencils, stickers, and more. Set includes: • 2 – Stencil sheets • 2 – Sticker sheets • 2 – Tape rolls