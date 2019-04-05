Nearly one month ago, Nintendo shocked much of the gaming community by unveiling its latest in Switch cardboard accessory sets. The Labo VR kit would officially bring virtual reality to the hybrid console with a series of mini-games and five different creations. Now the company is taking its bet on virtual reality to the next level. Recently, Nintendo announced it would be bringing support for Super Mario Odyssey and Zelda Breath of the Wild to Labo VR. Head below for all the details.

The upcoming team-up isn’t the first time we’ve seen Nintendo leverage its cardboard creations with popular Switch titles. Back in the summer of 2018, gamers were first able to cruise around their favorite circuits in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with Labo. The future update will work quite similarly, but on an entirely different level.

Mario Odyssey Nintendo Labo VR:

Mario Odyssey has been receiving occasional updates since its release at the end of 2017. But the upcoming release makes one of the biggest changes to Mario’s Switch debut, it adds virtual reality support.

Through the use of Toy-Con VR Goggles, you’ll be able to explore various worlds in Odyssey like the Cap, Seaside, and Luncheon Kingdoms. The update will bring a “bite-sized bonus experience” in a family-friendly VR package with three new mini-missions.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Labo VR:

As exciting as the Mario Odyssey support is, Nintendo will be taking things a step further with Zelda. Breath of the Wild won’t just be getting a few miniature missions; as of now, it looks like the entire game will support Toy-Con VR Goggle integration. You’ll be able to activate the VR mode in settings, which will let you “enjoy the epic adventure like never before.”

Nintendo Labo VR Mario Odyssey release info:

Nintendo will be bringing two of the Switch’s best titles into the realm of virtual reality at the end of this month. The Labo VR Kit officially launches on April 12th. Then with Mario and Zelda support arriving nearly two weeks later on the 25th. Both games will receive a free software update to add Labo support. As of now, you can pre-order the Nintendo Labo VR kit at Amazon to be ready for the Mario and Zelda integration.

9to5toys’ Take:

We knew Nintendo bringing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe into the Labo ecosystem was only the first of many tie-ins. But we never expected anything quite as ambitious as two of the biggest Switch titles working with the new Labo VR kit. Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of my favorite games of all-time. Virtual reality support seems so futuristic that it couldn’t possibly be something Nintendo would offer in 2019, let alone a feature we’ll receive in a few short weeks. So color me impressed.

Experience 2 beloved games in new ways with the Toy-Con VR Goggles from the #NintendoLabo: VR Kit! https://t.co/be8xudP2PK pic.twitter.com/M0C6w59lIT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 5, 2019

There will be plenty more to see once the VR kit launches and support for the two Switch titles goes live. We’re still unsure how the virtual reality gameplay will be with the cardboard accessory. The past Labo kits have been pretty enjoyable, so I’m expecting similar, if not a better overall experience.

Learn more about the upcoming Mario and Zelda updates by visiting Nintendo’s Labo VR site.