New Persona 5 Super Smash Bros. content is available starting today as part of the first DLC pack. On top of that, the version 3.0 update also hits today with some substantial in-game features and content. In fact, Nintendo has now dropped a brand new trailer for Persona 5’s Joker, his abilities and Final Smash. Head below for all the details.

Persona 5 Super Smash Bros. Content:

The first DLC pack, known as a Challenger Pack, goes for $5.99 and will bring a series of Persona 5 Super Smash Bros. content to the experience. That includes a new stage and 11 music tracks spanning the last 3 games in the Persona series.

Joker X Super Smash Bros. Ultimate:

Most notably though, Person 5’s Joker is the newest playable character. The 15-minute video showcases a number of his abilities and weapons including a grappling hook, a gun and his Rebel’s Guard for avoiding damage and filling up his special ability meter. Joker can summon his persona, Arsene, once said meter is ready to go, significantly boosting Joker’s ability in combat. His Final Smash will bring more Phantom Thieves into play for a syncopated finisher. Get all the details in the video below.

Pricing & Availability:

While the Persona 5 Super Smash Bros. content comes by way of the $6 Challenger Pack, it is also available in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass. It carries five different add-on packs with new fighters, music and more for $24.99.

Freebie Add-Ons:

Aside from the new Persona 5 Super Smash Bros. add-ons, we are also getting some new free content. The version 3.0 update will include a stage builder, which, as the name implies, allows players to create custom battle maps for Nintendo’s hit franchise fighter. There’s also a video editor for cutting together highlights and sharing them with your friends alongside new Smash World compatibility. Part of the Nintendo Switch Online app, Smash World allows players to create playlists of custom made stages and access curated videos about the game, among other things.

9to5Toys’ Take:

What could be better than some new Persona 5 Super Smash Bros. content? Well, I guess it could be free. However, Nintendo has really outdone itself with the latest Smash Bros. title having added every single fighter that has ever appeared and then some. As much as we want these Challenger Packs to come at no extra cost after spending $60 on the game proper, Nintendo has done a good job at refreshing the experience at every turn and these add-ons will certainly help the cause. Needless to say, your best bet for maxing out your character roster is with the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass. I mean, Nintendo could have easily bundled today’s freebies up in some kind of utility pack, slapped a $5 price tag and millions on the process too.

