Here’s your chance to add the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pro Controller to your collection at $75

Rushhourwholesaler (96% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition Pro Controller for $74.99 shipped. This one is not easy to get from a trusted retailer these days. It currently sells for around $85 at Walmart and from third-party Amazon sellers. If you’re looking to add the Super Smash Pro controller to your collection, now’s your chance. It is rated 4+ stars from over 100 Amazon customers and brings a more traditional controller to your Switch setup with a pair of thumbsticks, shoulder buttons and more. Head below the jump for more details.

Just keep in mind, that if the special paint job doesn’t do anything for you here, Nintendo’s standard edition Pro gamepad will get job done for less. It currently sells for $56 at Amazon and includes all of the same controls.

Go scoop yourself the Labo Variety Kit for $40 (Reg. up to $70) and check out our hands-on review of the new Nintendo Labo VR Kit.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition Pro Controller:

Kick your game sessions up a notch with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller adorned with a special Super Smash Bros. Ultimate logo

Includes motion controls, HD Rumble feature, built-in amiibo functionality*, and more

Also includes charging cable (USB-C to USB-A)

*amiibo sold separately. Visit amiibo (dot) com for details on amiibo functionality

