Take up to $430 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro today only at Amazon and Best Buy

- Apr. 18th 2019 8:15 am ET

Today only, Best Buy and Amazon are taking up to $430 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro. You’ll find most discounts are around $300 at Amazon while the larger price drops are on cellular models via Best Buy. Today’s deals are generally the best available by $100 and a match of our previous mention in most instances. Our top pick is the Wi-Fi 512GB models at $699.99, which is $299 off the regular going rate. Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a 12MP camera and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Don’t forget, we still have up to $199 off the latest iPad Pro and the 2019 iPad Air just got its first discount.

Make sure to grab a case with your savings. This top-rated option from JETech is available in various colors from $8. It has smart cover functionality, making it easy to automatically power your iPad on or off and display it horizontally while watching videos.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro features:

  • 10. 5-Inch Retina Display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color
  • A10X Fusion chip
  • Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
  • 12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera
  • Auto HDR and 4K video at 30 fps
  • Four speaker Audio
  • 802. 11AC Wi-Fi and LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • Lightning Connector for charging and accessories

