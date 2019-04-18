Take up to $430 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro today only at Amazon and Best Buy

Today only, Best Buy and Amazon are taking up to $430 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro. You’ll find most discounts are around $300 at Amazon while the larger price drops are on cellular models via Best Buy. Today’s deals are generally the best available by $100 and a match of our previous mention in most instances. Our top pick is the Wi-Fi 512GB models at $699.99, which is $299 off the regular going rate. Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a 12MP camera and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Don’t forget, we still have up to $199 off the latest iPad Pro and the 2019 iPad Air just got its first discount.

Make sure to grab a case with your savings. This top-rated option from JETech is available in various colors from $8. It has smart cover functionality, making it easy to automatically power your iPad on or off and display it horizontally while watching videos.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro features:

10. 5-Inch Retina Display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color

A10X Fusion chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera

Auto HDR and 4K video at 30 fps

Four speaker Audio

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning Connector for charging and accessories

