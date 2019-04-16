The latest iPad Pros are up to $199 off in both sizes, various configurations

Amazon is currently taking up to $199 off Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros in various configurations. You’ll find the biggest discounts on Wi-Fi 512GB models, with most being marked down by $150. These offers are also available at Best Buy. The latest from Apple sports a gorgeous Liquid Retina display with Promotion, True Tone and a wide color range. Apple’s A12X Bionic powers Face ID along with a 12MP camera, and four speakers. With up to 10 hours of battery life, you’ll be able to enjoy content all day long.

Put your savings to work and grab the second generation Apple Pencil. This best-seller will unlock a whole new level of functionality, especially if you’re into leveraging pro-grade creation apps. Learn more here.

Apple iPad Pro features:

Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP TrueDepth front camera

Four speaker audio with wider stereo sound

iOS 12 with Group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, Screen Time, and more

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

Up to 10 hours of battery life

